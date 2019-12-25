Texas boot company Tecovas opens brick-and-mortar in Houston’s Rice Village

HOUSTON, Texas – Houston cowboys, kick up your heels and celebrate. We’ve got some rootin'-tootin’ good news for you: Texas bootmaker Tecovas opened up a shop right here in H-Town. Head on down to Rice village for handcrafted boots.

Tecovas cowboy boots are designed in Austin and assembled in Leon, Mexico by a third generation, western boot maker.

It takes a team of artisans over 200 steps to craft a single boot by hand, according to the company’s website.

Men’s boots range from $245 to $696 per pair and women’s boots run between $235 and $395 a pair. Tecovas also offers additional products including bags, wallets and apparel.

The boot brand’s Houston store features a boot shine stand and a stocked bar.

The shop is located in Rice Village at 2400 University Blvd #100, Houston, TX 77005.

Tecovas is open from 9 a.m to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.