HOUSTON – Vegan State Fair is bringing snow to Houston Dec. 8.

The winter fair will feature a Nutcracker Market and popular winter vegan dishes, provided by Texas State Vendors. Along with its massive snow machine, the family-friendly event will also have holiday trees and a Santa Claus.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. for VIP tickets at Hughes Manor, 2811 Washington Ave.

Families will be able to enjoy a live cooking show, a live Nutcracker Ballet Show, a live hip-hop performance and more.

Pets will not be allowed at the winter fair. Children under the age of 12 years will be free.

To purchase tickets, click here.