Grand Texas announces opening date for water park

NEW CANEY, Texas - A new fun park in the Houston area has an official opening date for its new water park.

Grand Texas is located just north of New Caney at the intersection of Interstate 69 and State Highway 242.

The recreational vehicle resort, racing park and adventure park have already opened to the public, but the water park will open May 25. Ticket information can be found here.

More than 500 seasonal jobs are up for grabs at the water park and adventure park. They include lifeguards, guides, greeters, first-aid staff, cashiers, groundskeepers, restaurant staff and customer service representatives. A hiring fair is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the park. More information can be found here.

Plans call for the sprawling development to add outlet stores, a sports complex, a theme park, hotels and restaurants.

GrandTX.com This map shows the layout of Grand Texas park in New Caney, Texas.

