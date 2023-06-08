Shannen Doherty’s cancer has spread to her brain

"Beverly Hills 90210" and "Charmed" star Shannen Doherty confirmed on Aug. 19, 2015, that she has been battling breast cancer since a diagnosis five months earlier. The actress gave an exclusive statement to People magazine, telling the publication that "I am continuing to eat right, exercise and stay very positive about my life."

“Beverly Hills, 90210″ star Shannen Doherty has said on social media that her stage four breast cancer has spread to her brain. Doherty shared the news on her personal Instagram account.

Variety reported on June 5, Doherty shared a video of her in the hospital with a short caption, “January 9, 2023.” The actress then posted another video on June 6, in which she announced the spread of her cancer and a provided a description of the earlier video.

“On January 5th, my CT scan showed Mets in my brain. Yesterday’s video was showing the process of getting fitted for the mask which you wear during radiation to your brain.”

In comments on her Instagram account, A-list stars showed their support for her. Here are some of the moving comments we found on her posts:

Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote: “You are a warrior.”

Selma Blair wrote: “This is a lot. This is a lot to take on, still again. And I am wishing for all the wise peace you have learned to find you in the terror moments. To know we are holding you. Love. All love. 💛”

Kevin Smith wrote: “Rooting for you, my irreplaceable friend. You have been such a fearless fighter your whole life, so it’s understandable to be a little scared from time to time. But when those moments pass, let that indomitable Doherty spirit take over anew. I love you so much, my Mallrat.”

Variety reported Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, then in 2017 she went into remission. Doherty learned in 2019 that the cancer had returned, spread and became metastatic stage 4 cancer.

Doherty has more than 40 years in show business and has appeared in starring roles in “Charmed,” “Heathers,” “21 Jump Street,” “Little House on the Prairie” and “Our House.”

