‘Forever grateful to our fans’: Punk rock band Sum 41 to break up

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 21: Deryck Whibley of Sum 41 performs during The Does This Look All Killer No Filler Tour at Alexandra Palace on October 21, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)

Sum 41, one of alternative rock’s popular bands during the 90s and 2000s, announced on Monday they will disband.

The band said in a statement posted on social media that they are “forever grateful to our fans both old and new.”

“It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first,” the band wrote. “Sum 41 will be disbanding.”

The band is still scheduled to embark on their “Order in Decline” tour, which is starting off in Europe and later coming to the U.S. with stops in Dallas and Austin included, followed by an upcoming farewell tour.

A new studio album, “Heaven :x: Hell” is still in development.

With lead singer Deryck Whibly, Dave Baksh, Jason McCaslin, Tom Thacker, and Frank Zummo, the band formed in 1996 and are best known for hits such as “In Too Deep” and “Still Waiting.”

