Houston-based soul band The Suffers to release first album in three years

HOUSTON – Houston-based soul band, The Suffers, announced on Thursday the release of its new album, the band’s third released work together.

The album “It Starts with Love” is scheduled for release on Friday, June 3, 2022. The album “It Starts With Love” tackles issues of racism, misogyny and the music industry, while at the same time chronicling growth, evolution and self-acceptance, according to a news release from the band.

“Don’t Bother Me” is the first single. Lead singer Kam Franklin said via a news release that “‘Don’t Bother Me’ is a demand to be left alone by the outside world so that the wildness, fun, mistakes, and freedom that should come with being a young adult can truly be embraced.”

Watch the video for the song here.

The first two albums from the band are titled, “Everything Here” and “The Suffers,” the titular album released in 2016, several years after the bands formation in 2011. The Suffers band members are Franklin, Juliet Terrill (bass), Kevin Bernier (guitar), Michael Razo (trombone), Jon Durbin (trumpet), Nick Zamora (drums) and Jose “Chapy” Luna (percussion).

It is with immeasurable joy that we proudly announce the release of our third studio album, "It Starts With Love", out... Posted by The Suffers on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

The band also announced a corresponding “It Starts with Love” tour that starts on April 23, and goes through Sept. 17, 2022. The band will perform in Dale, Texas, on April 23, in Austin on June 4, and in San Antonio on June 3. You can get tickets here.

