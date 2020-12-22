71ºF

Entertainment

Selena to receive posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award at 2021 Grammys

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Selena, Music, Tejano, Grammys, Lifetime Achievement Award
Selena in the press room at the 1994 Grammy Awards in New York.
Selena in the press room at the 1994 Grammy Awards in New York. (Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Queen of Tejano is still winning the hearts of many 25 years after she died.

Selena Quintanilla Perez will be honored as a Recording Academy Special Merit Award honoree at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

Selena will become a Lifetime Achievement Award winner alongside Salt-N-Pepa, Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, Lionel Hampton, Marilyn Horne, and Talking Heads. The honorees will be recognized on Jan. 31, 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more details about the special award presentation event will be announced at a later date.

“As we welcome the new class of Special Merit Award honorees, it gives us a chance to reward and recognize the influence they’ve had in the music community regardless of genre,” Harvey Mason jr., Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy, said. “As a music creator and music lover, I am grateful that we are able to look back at our influences and see the impact that they have made on our community. In a year where music has helped keep us together, I look forward to honoring this iconic group of music creators.”

Selena’s 1993 album, Live, won Best Mexican-American Album at the 36th Annual GRAMMY Awards, marking the first time a female Tejano artist won the category.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: