Billie Eilish to perform special livestream concert Oct. 24

HOUSTON – Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish announced that she will perform a special livesteam concert Oct. 24.

The virtual performance will begin at 6 p.m., which will be hosted on the platform Maestro and orchestrated by lil Studios.

It is unknown how many songs she will perform at the “Where Do We Go? Concert.” Tickets are available now but fans who purchase their tickets before Oct. 11 will have access to discounted Eilish merchandise. Ticket holders will also have access to additional merchandise and all proceeds from the select items will go to a charitable fund called Crew Nation, which will benefit crew members and workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The livestream of the event will be available on-demand for 24 hours after the concert ends for all ticket holders.