80ºF

Entertainment

Billie Eilish to perform special livestream concert Oct. 24

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Tags: Billie Ellish, concert, Things To Do
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2020, file photo, singer Billie Eilish arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Billie Eilish scored 12, 2020 Billboard Music Awards nominations, dick clark productions and NBC announced Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2020, file photo, singer Billie Eilish arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Billie Eilish scored 12, 2020 Billboard Music Awards nominations, dick clark productions and NBC announced Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/John Locher, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish announced that she will perform a special livesteam concert Oct. 24.

The virtual performance will begin at 6 p.m., which will be hosted on the platform Maestro and orchestrated by lil Studios.

It is unknown how many songs she will perform at the “Where Do We Go? Concert.” Tickets are available now but fans who purchase their tickets before Oct. 11 will have access to discounted Eilish merchandise. Ticket holders will also have access to additional merchandise and all proceeds from the select items will go to a charitable fund called Crew Nation, which will benefit crew members and workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The livestream of the event will be available on-demand for 24 hours after the concert ends for all ticket holders.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: