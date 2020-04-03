Dwayne Johnson Washes Hands to His ‘Moana’ Rap With 1-Year-Old Daughter Tia Amid Quarantine

What can I say except you're welcome? Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is continuing to encourage fans to wash their hands. The 47-year-old Moana star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a precious video of himself and his 1-year-old daughter, Tia, using his song from the 2016 beloved Disney film as a guide for hand washing.

In the adorable clip, the shirtless star performs the rap from the Moana song, "You're Welcome," while washing his daughter's hands. She even chimes in with some of the lyrics.

"Our sheltering at home, pre daddy’s shower ritual 👶🏽🎶," Johnson captioned the clip. "Before my showers now, Baby Tia (mama mia) demands I sing the rap portion of my song 'You’re Welcome' from MOANA, while I wash her hands."

After busting out the rap, Johnson goes on to sing, "What can I say except you're welcome? The coronavirus has gotta go!"

In the caption, he added, "Gotta love how at the start of this vid, baby Tia is like, 'Just shut your mouth and sing daddy' 😂."

Many celebs have done their own hand washing videos. Watch the clip below to see Mariah Carey and her twins perform at their sink:

