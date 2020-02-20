Steve Kazee Shares How He and Nikki Reed Designed Jenna Dewan's Unique Engagement Ring

Steve Kazee made sure that the ring he gave Jenna Dewan was unique and extra special.

The 44-year-old actor popped the question to the 39-year-old dancer earlier this week, and is now sharing how he, along with actress Nikki Reed, helped design the engagement ring.

"When I first started to look at engagement rings for Jenna I knew I wanted something unique. It had to be unique," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "It had to be representative of who Jenna is. It had to be as beautiful as her. Enter @NikkiReed and @BayouWithLove." Reed is founder of Bayou With Love, a sustainable jewelry brand.

"Instantly I knew that I had found the right person to help create the ring!" he continued. "Nikki came in and talked to me about what was important to me and shared her immense knowledge of jewelry design and sustainability in the process. The design is based around my desire to have it echo the cosmos."

Kazee added that "the solitaire is representative of our oneness in the universe surrounded by stars. The diamonds laid into the band are representative of the pleiades constellation which holds special meaning for Jenna and I."

"Overall," he noted, "I just wanted the ring to be as beautiful as she is and I think @NikkiReed did that and more."

The Flirty Dancing host took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that she and Kazee are engaged! "A lifetime to love and grow with you...you have my heart ❤️" Dewan captioned a romantic snapshot of herself and her new fiancé.

News broke that Dewan and Kazee were dating in October 2018, after Dewan split from her ex-husband, 39-year-old Channing Tatum, in April of that year. Since then, the two haven't been shy about showing PDA.



In her memoir, Gracefully You: Finding Beauty and Balance in the Everyday, Dewan talked about finding Kazee following her painful split from Tatum after eight years of marriage.

"When I was ready, I started dating someone amazing," she writes. "It was this cosmically great thing where we circled back around toward each other after a moment of instant recognition years ago."

In September, Dewan announced she was pregnant with her and Kazee's first child. She is already a mom to her 6-year-old daughter, Everly, whom she shares with Tatum.

"Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me ?," she captioned a pic on Instagram of her cuddling Everly and showing off her growing baby bump. "@stevekazee you are a gift from above and i couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together...! Thank you guys for all the love!!"

Meanwhile, Kazee shared his own heartfelt message for Dewan and talked about Everly changing his life as well.

"I can’t even begin to describe the feelings that I have had since we first learned that Jenna was pregnant!" he Instagrammed alongside a glowing pic of Dean cradling her baby bump. "I have waited my entire life for this moment and couldn’t have found a better person to build a family with."

ET spoke to Dewan in December, and she said it was an "unspoken chemistry" that brought her and the Tony award-winning actor together.

"You just know if you have it," she told ET. "It's the sparks that fly and it just works really well."

"I am in a really great place and totally in love," she continued. "It's nice."

