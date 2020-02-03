'Gilmore Girls' Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino Says She's Open to Returning to Stars Hollow (Exclusive)

Gilmore Girls' final four words may not be so final after all.

ET caught up with Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino, the creators of Gilmore Girls, at the 2020 Writers Guild Awards in New York City on Saturday and they didn't shoot down the possibility of returning to Stars Hollow. The show, which starred Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, and Kelly Bishop, initially ran from 2000 to 2007, before returning for a four-episode Netflix revival in 2016.

"You know, it’s the kind of thing where we hadn’t planned on doing the Netflix movies," Amy explained. "... Never say never."

"It would just have to be the right time for everybody. ‘Cause it was [in 2016]," she added. "It was, like, the moment where Lauren’s like, 'Hmmm,' and Alexis’ like, 'Hmmm,' and Kelly’s like, 'Hmmm.' So we all just did it."

"Those are the exact sounds they made," Dan quipped of his wife's impressions.

"Exact words," she agreed with a laugh. "That was the whole negotiation. Just three weird, guttural sounds."

Last year, Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television at Amazon Studios, told reporters that a second revival isn't out of the question. Her comments came after the streaming service signed an overall deal with the Palladinos.

"We are talking to Amy and Dan about a lot of things. That hasn't come up," Sanders said. "But I do think it speaks to our overall philosophy when it comes to talent, which is we think it benefits us when we have talent that’s creatively happy and have opportunities to do many things. If that show were to continue and it isn’t for us, we would obviously be happy to see it happen."

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

While the possibility of a second Gilmore Girls revival remains up in the air, fans can enjoy the Palladinos' work on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, their Amazon Prime Video series, which aired its third season last year.

Though Amy said she had "nothing" to tease about the show's upcoming fourth season, she did promise that she knows where the main character, Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), will end up when the series ends.

"We know emotionally, story wise, where we want her to go," Amy said. "Just don’t know exactly how many episodes it’s going to take to get there."

Paige Gawley‍

Mon, 02/03/2020 - 07:34