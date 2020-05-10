'Big Brother' Stars Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas Expecting Baby No. 2
Congrats to Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas!
TheBig Brotheralums are expecting their second child together, Reilly announced on Instagram on Sunday -- just in time for Mother's Day. The couple are already parents to 4-year-old daughter Adora.
"OH Baby!!! WELCOME BRENCHEL BABY #2! 💕 Happy Mother’s Day! We have a lot to celebrate this year 😍," Reilly wrote alongside a sweet family photo. "As a mom it’s my day to celebrate Adora & OMG baby #2!! 🙌🤰."
As Reilly explained, she and Villegas had been "trying for a while" to have another baby. "I can't believe I'm pregnant," she gushed. "I can’t wait for what this pregnancy has in store for us!!!!"
Reilly, 35, and Villegas, 39, first met on season 12 of Big Brother in 2010. They appeared on season 13 of the CBS reality show as part of a "Returning Duos" twist -- and Reilly ended up winning. The couple also later appeared on two seasons of The Amazing Race. They married in September 2012 in Los Angeles.
