From Beyonce and JAY-Z to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: Looking Back at the Hottest Met Gala Couples Ever

The Met Gala may be all about over-the-top style statements on the top-of-the-top A-listers, but for some couples, fashion's prom is also the perfect place to pack on the PDA.



Take Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, for example. Their love story started at the Met Gala, when both were guests of Ralph Lauren in 2018, and just one year later, they were already married and only had eyes for one another when they stepped out at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.



Music is also well repped every time Beyoncé and JAY-Z attend the soiree, because, obviously, Bey and Jay slay all day.

Then there are duos like Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner. The pair made their debut as a couple at the 2018 affair, and then turned things up to 11 the following year -- and it had nothing to do with the makeup mogul's incredible, feathered purple Versace ensemble. Stormi's parents took every opportunity to snuggle up to each other while still posing like the total cool It kids they are for every flash of the camera.

We obviously can't forget Jenner's big sister, Kim Kardashian West, and brother-in-law, Kanye West's, many turns as belles of this fashion ball -- though their appearance in 2016 truly stands out. One of the few to match both each other and the evening's theme, which was "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology," both were on a silver streak in their bold, metallic Balmain designs.

We're bummed that we won't be able to see any amazing duos heat things up this year, as the 2020 Met Gala was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. But at least we have photos from years past to get us through. To see Kimye's incredible turn and even more perfect pairs, click through the gallery below.

