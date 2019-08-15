HISD gets 'B' grade in annual TEA report; 21 schools get 'F' grade

HOUSTON - The Houston Independent School District has received a “B” grade on the Texas Education Agency’s annual accountability report.

The report was released Thursday morning, and graded HISD 88 out of 100, saying the grade shows how well students are prepared for success.

Twenty-one HISD schools received an “F” grade in the report.

The entire report can be found at TXschools.gov.

This is the first TEA accountability report that is using a letter grade.

Last year, HISD received an 84 out of 100.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.