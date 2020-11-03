63ºF

Here’s what KPRC 2 reporters are seeing in Houston on Election Day

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Demonstrators stand across the street from the federal courthouse in Houston, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, before a hearing in federal court involving drive-thru ballots cast in Harris County. The lawsuit was brought by conservative Texas activists, who have railed against expanded voting access in Harris County, in an effort to invalidate nearly 127,000 votes in Houston because the ballots were cast at drive-thru polling centers established during the pandemic. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
HOUSTON – It’s Election Day in America. And, Texas is on pace for record-breaking turnout in this election after smashing early voting records.

But despite peak early turnout, many more are heading to the polls Tuesday.

In Harris County, over 1.44 million residents voted early. While hundreds of thousands are expected to cast a vote on the final day of voting.

In Fort Bend County, more than 327,000 people or about 70% of the registered voters voted before Election Day. By mid-afternoon Tuesday, more than 21,000 people had also voted.

Over 236,000 people cast their ballots early in Montgomery County.

Polls are expected to close in the Houston-area at 7 p.m.

Organizations provide free rides to the polls

Tracking election conditions at Houston-area polls

Harris County ensuring all votes are counted

