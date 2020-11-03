Here’s what KPRC 2 reporters are seeing in Houston on Election Day

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – It’s Election Day in America. And, Texas is on pace for record-breaking turnout in this election after smashing early voting records.

But despite peak early turnout, many more are heading to the polls Tuesday.

In Harris County, over 1.44 million residents voted early. While hundreds of thousands are expected to cast a vote on the final day of voting.

In Fort Bend County, more than 327,000 people or about 70% of the registered voters voted before Election Day. By mid-afternoon Tuesday, more than 21,000 people had also voted.

Over 236,000 people cast their ballots early in Montgomery County.

Polls are expected to close in the Houston-area at 7 p.m.

