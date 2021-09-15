Click2Win: Free pizza for a year

Enter for your chance to win a FREE large, 1-topping pizza each month for a year!
To enter, register as a Pepperoni’s Rewards member at pepperonis.net/contest. All contestants who register between 9/15/21 and 10/15/21 will receive a prize AND a chance to win FREE pizza for a year!
One lucky winner will receive a FREE large, 1-topping pizza each month for a year through their Pepperoni’s Rewards account. The winner of the grand prize will be announced on Facebook Live @Pepperonis on Oct 15.
About Pepperoni’s Rewards Program:
All Pepperoni’s Rewards members get a $10 certificate for every $100 spent, and exclusive giveaways throughout the year!
Contest begins at 3 p.m. Sept. 15, 2021. Deadline to enter is 3 p.m. Oct. 15, 2021.