Top 12 Houston spots for must-try burgers

HOUSTON - Here are the Top 12 burgers you must try in Houston, according to Good Taste.

PHOTOS: Top 12 must-try burgers in Houston

Listed in alphabetical order:

Bernie's Burger Bus -- Whether it's the house ground beef, hand-cut fries, even the condiments (a signature ketchup, specialties pickles for starters), EVERYTHING is made from scratch daily. Three locations to choose from -- The Heights, Bellaire or Katy. Bosscat Kitchen & Libations -- 4810, 4310 Westheimer Rd #150, Houston, TX 77027. Chef Peter Petro's signature Bosscat Burger features 8 oz. of in-house ground beef with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, bits of bacon and a black garlic "comeback" sauce. Bosscat also offers the smaller Lil' Burg at Happy Hour M-F for only $6, and a mouth-watering Donut Burger with bacon and duck fat fried egg during weekend brunch. Burger Chan -- 5 Greenway Plaza C-630, Houston, TX 77046. This underground eatery doesn’t skimp when it comes to quality ingredients; you can taste the love in their 44 Farms burgers. Don't forget to grab a milkshake made with house-made ice cream! Craft Burger Food Truck -- As the name implies, you can expect to find a mouthwatering Craft Burger here and it is called "The Morning After Burger." Chef Shannen Tune wasn't satisfied with putting a piece of beef in between to buns and calling it a burger, he took it up a few notches by building a burger out of all-natural grass-fed beef, smoked gouda, crispy potato hash, candied bacon, a sunny side up egg...and serves it on a bacon-cheddar waffle!!! Check out their website for a schedule of locations. Fielding's Local Kitchen + Bar -- 26400 Kuykendahl Rd, Tomball, TX 77375. It's sweet, it's savory and it packs a powerful flavor PUNCH! If you find yourself on the northside of town, I highly recommend you pop into Fielding's Local Kitchen + Bar for a Texas Blues Burger! The burger is dressed with fig jam, lettuce, pickle, red onion, fresh jalapeños, blue cheese and served on a brioche bun. FM Bar & Kitchen -- 1112 Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77007. There's so many satisfying dishes at this spot, but their burgers are on point! The prices are on point too, guests can indulge in a perfectly seared FM Burger for only $5.89!! Chef Ryan Hildebrand's FM Burger is a 4-oz. beef patty (proprietary blend of brisket, chuck and sirloin), topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese and "Shhh" sauce on a potato bun. Hopdoddy Burger Bar -- This Austin-born burger joint is quickly gaining the attention of Houstonians with their mouthwatering angus burgers and Kennebec hand cut fries. Three locations -- Rice Village, River Oaks and Vintage Park. Hubcap Grill -- Once referred to as "the little burger shack," Hubcap Grill continues to roll out some of the best burgers in Houston! They now have five locations including Galveston, Kemah, The Heights, Downtown and even one inside Terminal A at Bush International Airport! Killen’s Burger’s -- 2804 S Main St, Pearland, TX 77581. While Chef Ronnie Killen's BBQ is not to be missed, his burgers are an equally fine choice. I stress the word "fine" as Chef Ronnie only uses the finest ingredients and practices to create an amazingly delicious burger! Peli Peli Kitchen -- 9090 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77024. Chef Paul stays true to his food ways by adding an exotic flare to all of his dishes. Folks, I highly recommend you try the Frikadelle Burger; it's a South African Beef Patty dotted with the signature Peli Sandwich Spread, Crispy Onions, Peppadews and Cilantro, served on a fresh Brioche Bun. Relish Restaurant & Bar -- 2810 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098. Relish Restaurant & Bar's Classic Burger is one of my favorite spots to frequent when I am in Houston. You can grab a Classic Burger for $15 during lunch and dinner hours / $7 during happy hour (Monday-Saturday from 3-6pm). The Classic Burger is house-ground beef, cheddar, caramelized onions, aioli, RELISH pickles, crisp lettuce, beefsteak tomato on toasted bun, served with hand-cut fries. Tookie’s Burger’s -- 406 Texas Ave, Kemah, TX 77565. Next time you go to Kemah, Galveston, or even just south of 610, you must make the pilgrimage for a burger at Tookie's! Since 1975 Tookie's has been serving diners some iconic burgers. If you like bacon cheeseburgers, I highly recommend a magical burger called "The Squealer." It isn't your average bacon cheeseburger, the magic happens when they blend savory bits of bacon into the beef patty to create the ultimate bacon cheeseburger!

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.