Kroger Houston division issues Meyerland-area recall on ready-to-eat, fresh meat items

HOUSTON - A Kroger store issued a Class 1 Recall on an undetermined amount of meat, poultry, lunch meat and side-dish items purchased from the self-service cases in the meat department due to temperature concerns with the location's coolers, the company announced Wednesday.

The store is at 10306 S. Post Oak Road in Houston.

"This may have resulted in the growth of spoilage organisms or pathogens," Kroger said in a statement.

The affected products were sold from Aug. 24 through Tuesday.

No one has been sick or hurt, but anyone concerned should contact a health care provider.

The items include the following:

Product Dates Size Packaged lunch meat Products Sold from the refrigerated meat cases from Aug. 24 to Sept. 10 Varies Convenience Meals – Ready-to-eat Pre-cooked meats, potatoes and sides Varies Lunchables Varies Ground Beef, Sausage and Poultry Varies Beef – Steaks, Roasts, Stew Meats Varies Fresh Pork – Chops, Roast, Ribs Varies Fresh Turkey Varies Fresh Chicken Varies Dinner and Breakfast Sausages Varies Hams Varies Bacon Varies Hot Dogs

These questionable items have been removed from store shelves, Kroger said, and the company initiated its customer recall notification system.

The system alerts customers who may have purchased recalled products through messages and phone calls.

If you suspect you bought one of these items listed above, the store said not to consume anything -- instead, return your product to the store for a refund or a replacement.

Questions? Call the Kroger Customer Call Center at 800-576-4377.

