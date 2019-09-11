Recalls

Kroger Houston division issues Meyerland-area recall on ready-to-eat, fresh meat items

By Michelle Ganley - Graham Media Group
HOUSTON - A Kroger store issued a Class 1 Recall on an undetermined amount of meat, poultry, lunch meat and side-dish items purchased from the self-service cases in the meat department due to temperature concerns with the location's coolers, the company announced Wednesday.

The store is at 10306 S. Post Oak Road in Houston.

"This may have resulted in the growth of spoilage organisms or pathogens," Kroger said in a statement.

The affected products were sold from Aug. 24 through Tuesday.

No one has been sick or hurt, but anyone concerned should contact a health care provider.

The items include the following:

Product

Dates

Size

Packaged lunch meat

Products Sold from the refrigerated meat cases from Aug. 24 to Sept. 10

Varies

Convenience Meals – Ready-to-eat Pre-cooked meats, potatoes and sides

Varies

Lunchables

Varies

Ground Beef, Sausage and Poultry

Varies

Beef – Steaks, Roasts, Stew Meats

Varies

Fresh Pork –  Chops, Roast, Ribs

Varies

Fresh Turkey

Varies

Fresh Chicken

Varies

Dinner and Breakfast Sausages

Varies

Hams

Varies

Bacon

Varies

Hot Dogs

 

 

 

These questionable items have been removed from store shelves, Kroger said, and the company initiated its customer recall notification system.

The system alerts customers who may have purchased recalled products through messages and phone calls.

If you suspect you bought one of these items listed above, the store said not to consume anything -- instead, return your product to the store for a refund or a replacement.

Questions? Call the Kroger Customer Call Center at 800-576-4377.

