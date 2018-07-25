Botulism concern prompts Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Dip recall

It seems recalls have almost become a daily occurrence as of late.

The latest comes from the Kraft Heinz company.

They have a issued a voluntary recall on Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip. The company is pulling approximately 7,000 cases of the dip over potential clostridium botulinum, a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death.

Kraft Heinz said only 15-ounce glass jar containers with UPC code 021000024490 were affected. They are advising consumers not to eat the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, botulism is a "rare but serious illness caused by a toxin that attacks the body’s nerves."

The symptoms of botulism are general weakness, dizziness, double vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing the symptoms should seek medical attention.

Kraft Heinz said there have been no reports of illness related to the recall.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.