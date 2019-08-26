Dairy Queen announces fall blizzard flavors, candle collection

DQ

HOUSTON - Fall menus are making their debut at multiple restaurants and DQ is no exception.

The chain introduced its fall Blizzard Treat Menu Monday, which includes Harvest Berry Pie, Pumpkin Pie, Skor Caramel Brownie, Snickers, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough and Heath Caramel Brownie.

The new menu is available at participating locations nationwide.

The treats chain also offered a limited-time edition Fall Blizzard Candle Collection featuring five autumn aromas inspired by the new fall menu, but the free perk offered at DQCandleCollection.com is now out of stock, according to the website.



