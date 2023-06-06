Boppy’s recalled infant lounger is now linked to at least 10 deaths

The Boppy Newborn Lounger, a popular infant pillow recalled nearly two years ago, has now been linked to at least 10 babies’ deaths since 2015, federal regulators said Tuesday.

More than 3 million Boppy loungers were recalled in September 2021 after the Consumer Product Safety Commission received reports of babies’ suffocating in them. At the time, Boppy’s padded cushion was associated with eight deaths, which occurred from December 2015 to June 2020.

Two more infants died in the months following the 2021 recall, the CPSC said in an announcement reissuing the recall Tuesday. In the announcement, the CPSC and The Boppy Company urged consumers to stop using the product and to contact Boppy for a refund.

