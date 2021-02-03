This discount airline is now taking off from IAH airport with new routes to Cancun, Las Vegas

HOUSTON – Sun Country Airlines announced two new nonstop routes from Houston Bush Intercontinental Airport to Las Vegas and Cancun, Mexico.

The discount airline added service to nine airports, including the addition of 16 nonstop flights to and from Houston-Bush and several other airports in the U.S., according to a news release on Jan. 25.

From Houston-Bush, service to Cancun is set to begin May 27 and will operate twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays, while service to Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport is set to begin Sept. 2, operating twice a week on the same days.

Those itching for a quick getaway can start booking either route on the Sun Country website right away. One-way routes from Houston to Cancun start at $129 and Houston to Las Vegas start at $59.

Sun Country’s flight schedule is open through Dec. 14.

