Surprising items you can buy with your FSA funds before that money expires

Medicine, deductibles and copayments are well-known expenses that workers can cover using funds from their Flexible Spendings Account (FSA.)

FSA funds can be applied to a range of medical items and operations including acupuncture, inpatient’s treatment for alcohol and drug addiction, service animals and more.

Here are 15 surprising medical items you can pay for with FSA funds, according to an IRS publication:

Artificial Limb

Artificial Teeth

Birth Control Pills

Braille Books and Magazines

Breast Pumps and Supplies

Car

Contact Lenses

Crutches

Diagnostic Devices

Eyeglasses

Eye Surgery

Guide Dog or Other Service Animal

Hearing Aids

Home Care

Home Improvements

Unique requirements must be met in order for FSA funds to be applied for the following medical items.

For more information, refer to the IRS by clicking here.