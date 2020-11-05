Surprising items you can buy with your FSA funds before that money expires

Medicine, deductibles and copayments are well-known expenses that workers can cover using funds from their Flexible Spendings Account (FSA.)
FSA funds can be applied to a range of medical items and operations including acupuncture, inpatient’s treatment for alcohol and drug addiction, service animals and more.
Here are 15 surprising medical items you can pay for with FSA funds, according to an IRS publication:
- Artificial Limb
- Artificial Teeth
- Birth Control Pills
- Braille Books and Magazines
- Breast Pumps and Supplies
- Car
- Contact Lenses
- Crutches
- Diagnostic Devices
- Eyeglasses
- Eye Surgery
- Guide Dog or Other Service Animal
- Hearing Aids
- Home Care
- Home Improvements
Unique requirements must be met in order for FSA funds to be applied for the following medical items.
For more information, refer to the IRS by clicking here.