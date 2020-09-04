Here are some uses for 6 things you already own

HOUSTON – If you’re the type of person that squeezes out every last bit of toothpaste from the tube and you flip your condiment bottles over not to waste any ketchup, you probably also like to use everything you buy to its fullest potential.

Check out new ways you can use six things you already own to make your life a little easier.

1. The pasta fork: You know the oddly-shaped utensil you use to scoop pasta out of the boiling water? They all have a hole in the center. It’s not just to drain water. You can use that hole to help you measure out the ideal serving of spaghetti for one person.

2. Soda cans: The tab on the can obviously helps you open the can; but if leave it attached and flip it over, the tab doubles as a straw holder.

3. Prescription pill bottles: The childproof lids on prescription bottles are very helpful keeping kids out of medication; but if you have a difficult time opening them (and you have no children in your home), the lids are made to flip over and screw on or pop on and off the bottle more easily.

4. Gel Silica packets: These come in almost every pair of shoes you buy to keep moisture out of the box. Don’t throw them away. If your phone ever gets wet, you can leave it in a plastic container filled with the contents of the gel silica packets to pull the moisture out of your phone- just like rice!

5. Gas tank hank: When you are driving a new vehicle or a rental and you don’t know which side the gas tank is on, look at your dash. You’ll see a small arrow near your fuel gauge that points to the side of the vehicle the tank is on.

6. Car headrests: Some people buy emergency glass breakers in their vehicles in case they need to break a window to escape your car in an emergency. If you don’t have one, the headrests in your car will do the job. Just pull them all the way of out your seat to break a window with the metal prongs of the headrests.