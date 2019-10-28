This beloved Houston Tex-Mex restaurant announces it has closed its doors

HOUSTON - El Real Tex-Mex Cafe has closed effective immediately.

On Monday morning, owner and operator chef Bryan Caswell announced the indefinite closure at El Real after being unable to reach an agreement intended to revive and reserve the dining establishment.

"I am heartbroken and grieving over this loss, not only of the restaurant but of the people who have been so loyal and supportive of me and El Real over the years," Caswell said.

The restaurant owner expressed his gratitude to the staff, investors, vendors and customers of El Real.

Caswell now plans to focus on his original restaurant Reef & 3rd Bar which opened in 2007.

"El Real has been a rewarding endeavor, but I have decided the best recourse is to focus on Reef, my family, and my health," Caswell said. "...I am grateful for those who have been loyal from beginning to end. This is simply the right thing to do at this time."

