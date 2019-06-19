How the Houston area is celebrating Pride Month

HOUSTON - Each year, the month of June is celebrating around the world as Pride Month.

In late June 1969, police raided the Stonewall Inn, which catered to members of the gay community in New York City. The raid touched off riots that were considered the beginning of the modern gay rights movement.

Here are just some of the ways the Houston area is marking Pride Month.

A proclamation

On Monday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner kicked off the week by proclaiming June as Pride Month in the city.

“It’s not just about the parade, but it’s about celebrating equality and pride and people being who they are, being accepted for who they are and enjoying the same opportunities as everyone else,” Turner said during the City Hall ceremony.

Houston City Council-Public Session: 06/18/19 Posted by HTV Houston Television on Tuesday, June 18, 2019

A crosswalk

In Galveston, a privately-funded effort led to a rainbow crosswalk being painted at the intersections of 25th and Ball streets and 25th and Sealy streets.

Thanks to the work of several individuals in the community, a new rainbow crosswalk is being painted at 25th and Ball... Posted by City of Galveston, Texas - Government on Tuesday, June 4, 2019

While a bit faded, Houston also has a rainbow crosswalk at the intersection of Taft Street and Westheimer road in the Montrose neighborhood.

A storefront

Space, a gift shop in Montrose, used its windows to share messages of inclusion and equality.

Pictures posted on the store’s Instagram page show a hand-painted rainbow heart with the phrase “Love is love” inside. Another showcased a rainbow-colored drawing of Houston’s skyline with the phrase “Houston pride” above it.

A parade

Of course, one of the biggest ways the Houston area celebrates Pride Month is with one of the largest Pride parades in the country. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend Saturday’s events. For a closer look at the parade, click here.

