Here's a list of restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks 2018

HOUSTON - It’s time to set aside space in your stomachs because the 2018 Houston Restaurant Weeks is upon us.

The annual event helps provide funding to the Houston Food Bank, which arranges meals for underprivileged youth and families, according to the Houston Food Bank website.

"Houston Restaurant Weeks gives people in Houston an opportunity to experience Houston's exceptional restaurants while providing much-needed relief for families suffering from hunger,” Food Bank CEO Brian Greene said. “We are grateful to once again be the beneficiary of this incredible event."

As part of the month-long event, which runs from Aug. 1 to Sept. 3, more than 200 area restaurants have teamed up to donate proceeds of each meal on their HRW menu to the Houston Food Bank.

According to the Houston Food Bank's website, said the charity has raised more than $9.6 million in the Houston area to fight hunger since its inception in 1982.

For more information about the event and how much of your money will go to needy families can be found at HoustonRestaurantWeeks.com.

List of participating restaurants

Below is a list of restaurants that have signed up to take part in the donation campaign, according to the event's website.

· 51Fifteen Cuisine and Cocktails

· Adair Kitchen

· Alamo Drafthouse Cinema - La Centerra

· Alexander The Great

· Alice Blue

· Alicia's Mexican Grille - Cypress

· Alicia's Mexican Grille - Houston

· Alicia's Mexican Grille - Katy

· Alicia's Mexican Grille - Spring

· Amalfi Ristorante Italiano & Bar

· Ambrosia Restaurant

· Americas - River Oaks

· Amerigo's Grille

· Andes Café

· Antica Osteria

· Armandos

· Artisans Cuisine & Savoir-Faire

· Avenida Brazil - Southwest Houston

· Avenida Brazil - The Woodlands

· Avenida Brazil - Webster

· B & B Butchers and Restaurant

· Backstreet Café

· Ballpark Cafe in the Westin Houston Downtown

· Batanga

· Bayou & Bottle at Four Seasons Hotel Houston

· Beaver's - Decatur

· Beaver's on Westheimer

· Bellagreen - CityCentre

· Bellagreen - Heights

· Bellagreen - River Oaks

· Bellagreen - Sugar Land

· Bellagreen - The Woodlands

· Bellagreen - Vintage

· benjy's - In the Village

· Bistecca Italian Steakhouse

· Bistro Le Cep

· Bistro Menil

· Bloom & Bee

· Brasserie 19

· Brasserie du Parc

· Brennan's of Houston

· Brenner's on the Bayou

· Brenner's Steakhouse

· Brio Tuscan Grille - The Woodlands

· Brio Tuscan Grille - City Centre

· Cafe Annie

· Cafe Brussels

· Café Rabelais

· Canopy

· Caracol

· Carmelo's Cucina Italiana

· Cavatore Italian Restaurant

· Chez Nous French Restaurant

· Christie's Seafood and Steaks

· Churrascos - Champions

· Churrascos - Memorial City

· Churrascos - River Oaks

· Churrascos - Sugar Land

· Churrascos - The Woodlands

· Churrascos - Westchase

· Ciao Bello

· Cinq at La Colombe d'Or

· Coltivare

· Common Bond Café & Bakery

· Coppa Osteria

· Corelli's Italian Cafe - Galleria

· CRISP Wine-Beer-Eatery - The Heights

· Damian's Cucina Italiana

· Danton's Gulf Coast Seafood Kitchen

· Dario’s Steakhouse & Seafood

· Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House

· Del Frisco's Grille - Houston

· Del Frisco's Grille - The Woodlands

· District 7 Grill - EaDo

· Downtown Aquarium

· Eddie V's Prime Seafood - City Centre

· Eddie V's Prime Seafood - West Ave

· El Meson Restaurant

· El Tiempo - Annex/Westheimer

· El Tiempo - Gessner

· El Tiempo - Montrose

· El Tiempo - Navigation

· El Tiempo - Richmond

· El Tiempo - Vintage Park

· El Tiempo - Washington

· Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors

· Emmaline

· Étoile Cuisine et Bar

· Federal Grill

· Fielding's Local Kitchen + Bar

· Fielding's Wood Grill

· Fig & Olive

· Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar - River Oaks

· Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar - The Woodlands

· Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar - Town and Country

· Frank's Americana Revival

· Fresco! Cafe Italiano

· Fuad's Restaurant

· Fung's Kitchen

· Fusion Eats

· Genesis Steakhouse & Wine Bar

· Ginger & Fork Restaurant

· Goode Company Armadillo Palace

· Goode Company Kitchen and Cantina - Memorial

· Goode Company Kitchen and Cantina - The Woodlands

· Goode Company Seafood - Katy Freeway

· Goode Company Seafood - Westpark Dr.

· Grace's

· Grazia Italian Kitchen - Clear Lake

· Grazia Italian Kitchen - Katy

· Grazia Italian Kitchen - Pearland

· Grotto - Downtown

· Grotto - Houston

· Grotto - The Woodlands

· Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Terrace

· Havana Houston

· Hearsay Market Square

· Hearsay on the Green

· Hubbell & Hudson Bistro

· Hugo's

· Ibiza Food & Wine Bar

· III Forks Prime Steakhouse

· India's Restaurant

· Indika

· International Smoke

· Jonathan's The Rub

· Joyce's Seafood and Steaks

· Kirby's Prime Steakhouse

· La Fisheria

· La Griglia

· La Table

· Laurenzo's Restaurant

· Le Bistro at Culinary Institute LeNôtre

· Le Colonial

· Le Mistral Restaurant

· Liberty Kitchen & Oyster Bar

· Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette

· Liberty Kitchen at the Treehouse

· Lucille's

· Lynn's Steakhouse

· Maggiano's - Baybrook

· Maggiano's - Memorial City

· Maggiano's - Post Oak

· Maison Pucha Bistro

· Marvino's Italian Kitchen

· Mascalzone - Westheimer

· Masraff's

· Massa’s South Coast Grill

· Max's Wine Dive Houston - Washington Ave.

· McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks - Downtown

· McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks - Town and Country

· McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks - Uptown Park

· Merlion on 4th

· Mezza Grille

· Mezzanotte Ristorante

· Monarch Bistro at Hotel ZaZa

· Morton's Grille - The Woodlands

· Morton's The Steakhouse - Downtown

· Morton's The Steakhouse - Galleria

· Night Heron

· Osso & Kristalla

· Ouisie's Table

· Pappas Bros. Steakhouse - Downtown

· Pappas Bros. Steakhouse - Galleria

· Patagonia Grill and Café

· Pax Americana

· Peli Peli - Cinco Ranch

· Peli Peli - Galleria

· Peli Peli - Vintage Park

· Perry's Steakhouse and Grille - Baybrook

· Perry's Steakhouse and Grille - Champions

· Perry's Steakhouse and Grille - Katy

· Perry's Steakhouse and Grille - Memorial City

· Perry's Steakhouse and Grille - Sugar Land

· Perry's Steakhouse and Grille - The Woodlands

· Pho & Crab - Westheimer

· Piatto Ristorante

· Poitin

· Post Oak Grill - Uptown

· Potente

· Prego

· Provisions

· Quattro at Four Seasons Hotel Houston

· Rainbow Lodge

· Rattan Pan-Asian Bistro & Wine Bar

· Rise

· Robard's Steakhouse at The Woodlands Resort

· Roost Restaurant

· Rouxpour - Baybrook

· Rouxpour - Katy

· Rouxpour - Sugar Land

· Ruth's Chris Steak House

· Sal y Pimienta Kitchen

· Saltwater Grill

· Sambuca Restaurant

· Seasons 52 - CityCentre

· Seasons 52 - Westheimer

· Smith & Wollensky

· Songkran Thai Kitchen - Uptown

· Sonoma Retail Wine Bar & Restaurant - The Heights

· Sorrento Ristorante

· Spindletop at Hyatt Regency Houston

· Steamboat House Restaurant

· Sud Italia

· Sushi King

· Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen - Eldridge

· Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen - Woodway

· Tango Malbec Steakhouse & Wine Bar

· Texas Mesquite Grill - Cypress

· Texas Mesquite Grill - Katy

· The Barking Pig

· The Capital Grille - CityCentre

· The Capital Grille - Galleria

· The District & Cellar 7

· The Grove

· The Lexington Grille

· The Melting Pot

· The Oceanaire Seafood Room

· The Pass

· The Pearl at the Sam Houston Hotel

· The Tuck Room

· The Union Kitchen - Bellaire

· The Union Kitchen - Ella

· The Union Kitchen - Kingwood

· The Union Kitchen - Memorial

· The Union Kitchen - Washington

· Third Coast

· Tipping Point at Hotel ZaZa Memorial City

· Tobiuo Sushi

· Tommy Bahama

· Tony Mandola's Gulf Coast Kitchen

· Tony's

· Top Golf - Katy

· Top Golf - Spring

· Top Golf - Webster

· Toulouse

· True Food Kitchen

· True Food Kitchen - The Woodlands

· Turquoise Grill & Bar in Sugar Land Town Square

· Urban American Kitchen

· Urban Eats

· Vallone's

· Veritas Steak and Seafood

· Vic and Anthony's

· Weights + Measures

· Willie G's Seafood & Steaks

· Xochi

· Yia Yia Mary's

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.