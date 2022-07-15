HOUSTON – Houston has the largest Nigerian population that is represented through food, music, folklore, and art. The Ndi Ichie Cultural Association will celebrate this culture with the 19th annual IGBO Fest Houston happening at Discovery Green’s outdoor stage on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 3 pm. Performers will gather from across the United States from cities like Chicago, New York, Atlanta and even Nigeria. Families will be able to enjoy an array of cultural dances and folklore with an educational twist to place a huge spotlight on West African culture. Click here to find out more information about this free and family friendly event!
IGBO Fest celebrating Houston’s Nigerian culture and communities
