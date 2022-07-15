85º

IGBO Fest celebrating Houston’s Nigerian culture and communities

Joe Sam, Houston Life Correspondent

IGBO Fest Houston, Nigerian
IgboFest Houston hosted by Ndi Ichie Cultural Club has reigned for over 15 years in the city of Houston bringing in performers from across the United States from Chicago to New Orleans including Nigeria. This year will celebrate their 19th year putting on these amazing performances that represents Nigerian culture. Join us to celebrate and learn about a West African culture on Saturday, July 16th, 2022! This year's performance will consist of professional dancers of Nigerian and Non-Nigerian descent that has embraced the Igbo culture to display an array of cultural dances and folklore with an educational twist. IgboFest Houston starts at 3:00 PM on the Main Stage at Discovery Green.

HOUSTON – Houston has the largest Nigerian population that is represented through food, music, folklore, and art. The Ndi Ichie Cultural Association will celebrate this culture with the 19th annual IGBO Fest Houston happening at Discovery Green’s outdoor stage on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 3 pm. Performers will gather from across the United States from cities like Chicago, New York, Atlanta and even Nigeria. Families will be able to enjoy an array of cultural dances and folklore with an educational twist to place a huge spotlight on West African culture. Click here to find out more information about this free and family friendly event!

