IGBO Fest celebrating Houston’s Nigerian culture and communities

IgboFest Houston hosted by Ndi Ichie Cultural Club has reigned for over 15 years in the city of Houston bringing in performers from across the United States from Chicago to New Orleans including Nigeria. This year will celebrate their 19th year putting on these amazing performances that represents Nigerian culture. Join us to celebrate and learn about a West African culture on Saturday, July 16th, 2022! This year's performance will consist of professional dancers of Nigerian and Non-Nigerian descent that has embraced the Igbo culture to display an array of cultural dances and folklore with an educational twist. IgboFest Houston starts at 3:00 PM on the Main Stage at Discovery Green.