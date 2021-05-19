California readies to prevent blackouts, but threats remain

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2020, file photo, high voltage signs are posted on the Department of Water and Power Sub Station E in the North Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Last summer, an extreme heat wave across the United States increased demand for electricity so much that state officials had to briefly turn off the power for hundreds of thousands of people. On Tuesday, May 18, 2021, the state's top energy regulators told state lawmakers they are better prepared for a similar scenario this year. But they said they could not guarantee rolling blackouts would not happen again. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – California's top energy regulators on Tuesday said the state is better prepared to avoid last summer's rotating blackouts, but they cautioned the power grid of the nation's most populous state is still vulnerable to extreme heat waves that could force more outages later this year.

State officials say they have acquired an additional 3,500 megawatts of capacity ahead of a likely scorching summer that threatens to increase demand beyond what the grid can handle. That includes an additional 2,000 megawatts of batteries designed to store energy generated from renewable sources — like solar — that stop working when it gets dark.

In general, one megawatt of energy is enough to power hundreds of homes, depending on how it is generated.

“Does that mean we are in the clear? Not necessarily,” Elliot Mainzer, president and CEO of the California Independent Systems Operator, told state lawmakers during an oversight hearing Tuesday. “The most significant risk factor for grid reliability remains extreme heat, particularly heat that spreads across the wider western United States. And it continues to get hotter every year.”

More than an inconvenience, power outages during a major heat wave can also be deadly for vulnerable people while causing a host of other problems in a digital age that relies on electricity for everything from business transactions to Facebook posts.

Blackouts have become more common in California as utility companies will often intentionally turn off the power when it gets too windy in the dry summer months to prevent toppled powerlines from starting wildfires — like the one that killed 85 people and mostly destroyed the town of Paradise in 2018.

But the blackouts in August were the first in nearly 20 years because of an energy shortage, putting California's quest to have 100% of its energy come from renewable sources under more scrutiny.

“This summer will be an important test for the state,” said Assemblyman Chris Holden, a Democrat from Pasadena and chair of the Assembly Utilities and Energy Committee. “California is at the vanguard of renewable energy policy. The nation and the world are watching to see how we integrate renewables but also that we can ensure reliability while doing so.”

