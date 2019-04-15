Frank's Weather or Not: More Ice from the Sky

Houston, TX - Cover hail photo from Lexie Lopez in Richmond via Facebook

We had a lot of viewers reporting HAIL around the area from Saturday storms. As you may recall, our forecast placed the worst of the weather north and my heart goes out to the people of Franklin who suffered a 140mph EF-3 Tornado taking lives and causing injuries. Our news coverage is here. Closer to us, we had the hail, wind, lightning and a few 1/2" downpours.

From Michael Kahlenberg via Facebook

All in all we skated on this one and the payoff has been extraordinary weather. That changes Wednesday night into Thursday with another front sliding through SE Texas. The FV3-GFS did a terrific job with the forecast last Saturday. Here's the model output for mid-week's showers/storms:

Chance of Severe Weather Early Thursday

Right Now the Storm Prediction Center has Houston in a Marginal Risk area for severe weather:

Good luck to all the Boston Marathon runners on a cool, wet day. A special Thank You to my friend Angela Hernandez who is running for cancer and recognizing my Prostate Cancer battle. I made the wall! She sent this photo from Sunday's Pasta Party!

That pic Angela is pointing to is of us! Good luck, Angela!!

While I'm on "Thank Yous", I had the honor of emceeing the Blue Bird Circle luncheon last Thursday. The Blue Birds have been around since 1923 focusing on children with neurological disorders. They are a wonderful group of ladies. This year's speakers were Mattress Mack and his daughter, Dr. Elizabeth MacIngvale who overcame crippling OCD. They both shared their journeys and, I must say, in the five years I've emceed this event their story proved to be the most powerful yet.

Dr. Elizabeth MacIngvale

Finally, Kevin and I had a super fun Saturday evening in Galveston, which had no rain, by the way. We cheered on Ashley and Michael Cordray with a crowd of fans at Galveston Island Brewing. They presented the second episode of the new house fixxer-upper show on DIY television, Big Texas Fix and it's truly a hit! They'll migrate to HGTV this fall as they continue to restore Galveston's enchanting treasures all over the island!

Kevin, Michael and Ashley Cordray and me!

We'll keep the weather 'fixed' for you as we watch those Wednesday/Thursday storms! Our Forecast is here!

Cheers,

Frank

