Several injuries, heavy damage reported after tornado touches down in Franklin

A tornado ripped through Franklin, Texas, on Saturday as the National Weather Service in the state posted one tornado warning after another.

There were reports of multiple injuries, the NWS said, and KBTX-TV reported widespread damage. According to KBTX, injured residents were being treated at the Methodist church in Franklin.

Trees were pulled up by the roots, roofs were torn off buildings and the cinderblock foundation was all that was left of a mobile home in the town, which is southeast of Waco.

PHOTOS: Tornado damage in Franklin

Residents have reported downed power lines, cars overturned and homes completely destroyed, KBTX reports.

The severe storms caused power outages across the area. The Franklin Police Department said a curfew will be put in place from 8 p.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Sunday for the city.

The city was also placed under a boil-water notice.

Police are asking people to avoid the town until further notice while residents and crews begin to clean up. Police advised people who are trying to check on loved ones to call the Pridgeon Center in Franklin at 979-828-3276.