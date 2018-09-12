WEATHER ALERT: Flash flood warning issued for Harris, Galveston counties

HOUSTON - Storms developed Wednesday morning along the Southeast Texas coastline. After several days of rain in that area, forecasters warned of flooding in the area.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning until 11:30 a.m. for Harris and Galveston counties.

Here is the official statement from the Weather Service:

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Northwestern Galveston County in southeastern Texas...

Southeastern Harris County in southeastern Texas...

* Until 1130 AM CDT.

* At 829 AM CDT, NWS employee reported road closures due to flooding

across the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Southeastern Pasadena, League City, southwestern Baytown, Galveston

Causeway, Texas City, northeastern Friendswood, La Porte,

Dickinson, La Marque, Santa Fe, Seabrook, Webster, Hitchcock,

Kemah, Clear Lake, southeastern South Belt / Ellington, Nassau Bay,

Taylor Lake Village, El Lago and Bayou Vista.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you

can do so safely.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.