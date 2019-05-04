Strong storms to move through Houston overnight

HOUSTON - A strong line of thunderstorms is moving toward the Houston area Friday night.

A flash flood watch remains in effect for most of southeast Texas until 1 p.m. Saturday. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued of most of southeast Texas until 3 a.m. Saturday.

The storms are beginning to organize into a linear structure with pronounced southeasterly motion.

RADAR: Track storms moving through Houston area

The system is expected to track through southeast Texas overnight.

The next round of thunderstorms is expected to hit northwest counties around 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. and move into the metro Houston area around midnight.

Read more about the latest weather alerts here.

Intense rainfall rates are expected with the storms, likely causing flash flooding. The system has produced several flash flood watches and some tornado warnings as it moved through central Texas.

The storms will be capable of localized flooding even outside the watch zones.

The storms are moving fast and shouldn't linger over one location for a long period of time.

The potential for strong, damaging winds remains high. Large hail and an isolated tornado or two are also in play through the night as the core of the storm moves through.

Most of the rain and thunderstorms are expected to dissipate late Saturday morning.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.