Stormy Saturday in Houston

HOUSTON - Another day with afternoon storms in the forecast. Latest timing indicates a 1-3 p.m. arrival of cluster of storms moving from the northeast into the Houston Metro.

Expect heavy rain and lightning and gusty winds.

The storms should rapidly decrease in intensity by the 6 p.m. hour.

Highs Saturday are likely to be in the upper 80s because of the cloud cover and showers.

Sunday's forecast calls for less shower chances and highs again in the upper 80s.

Khambrel

