Stormy Fourth of July could dampen your holiday plans

HOUSTON - Lots of people plan to be outside to celebrate Independence Day, but Mother Nature might have other plans.

KPRC2 meteorologist Britta Merwin said Tuesday will be another hot day, with temperatures climbing into the upper 90s. Clouds will increase throughout the day with a chance of showers and storms possible by the evening.

A complex of storms that has already moved into Louisiana will head for the Houston region in earnest on the Fourth of July. The heaviest rain will fall through lunchtime from Harris County and south to the coast. As much as 3 inches of rain is possible before storms begin shifting west in the afternoon.

Scattered showers are possible through Wednesday night.

“It’s not a washout for the whole day, but most of the area will see a heavy downpour at some point Wednesday,” Merwin said.

The bottom line for the holiday? Have an alternate plan for your cookout and prepare for inclement weather during your celebratory fireworks.

Clouds and scattered storms will keep temperatures in check for the remainder of the week.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.