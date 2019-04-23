Showers possible Tuesday ahead of stormy Wednesday night

HOUSTON - After a spectacular start to the work week, Houston's forecast will turn more damp for the next few days.

Most woke up to cloudy skies Tuesday morning with scattered showers expected from late morning through the early afternoon. Rain chances are low, around 20%, keeping the majority of Southeast Texas dry. Expect humid, cloudy and warm weather with afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s.

Tuesday's humidity and isolated showers are the warm up to the main weather event that will be arriving Wednesday evening.

A strong upper level system will push through Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Thunderstorms rolling through could turn severe, producing hail and strong winds. Although an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, the main severe weather threat will be hail and gusty winds.

With 2 to 4 inches of rain expected, isolated street flooding could happen.

The timing of the main system is still being refined. It is possible that this weather system could impact the Thursday morning commute.

