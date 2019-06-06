KPRC2's Hurricane & Flood Survival Guide 2019 special

HOUSTON - The Houston-area has been relatively lucky over the past year. We avoided a big tropical threat, as well as a major flooding event. But for many who experienced the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, the memories are still fresh. Those memories are a reminder that we can't let our guard down.

That is why KPRC2's weather team is helping you prepare for whatever Mother Nature brings over the next year, in our Hurricane & Flood Survival Guide 2019 airing at 7 p.m. on June 19.

In this 30-minute program, we look at the 2019 hurricane season forecast, and how to prepare your family for the next storm.

Download the KPRC2 Weather Team's 2019 Hurricane & Flood Survival Guide here.

From packing your hurricane kit at home to preparing for an evacuation, we'll share information that could save your life from the next storm that takes aim on Southeast Texas.

Be sure to tune in on Wednesday, June 19, to watch.

We have more resources on the KPRC2 Hurricane Headquarters page here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.