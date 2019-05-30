Here's a list of the 2019 hurricane names

Associated Press

HOUSTON - Hurricane season begins Saturday and ends Nov. 30.

Meteorologists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast a near-normal season with between nine and 15 named storms.

Subtropical Storm Andrea was the first named storm of the season. It formed in the Bermuda Triangle on May 20 and fell apart a day later.

Here are the 21 names that are being used for tropical storms and hurricanes that develop in the Atlantic Ocean this year.

