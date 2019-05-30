4 things to do now to prepare for hurricane season

HOUSTON - Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, with the peak of the season typically happening in September.

The first named Atlantic storm of the 2019 season was Subtropical Storm Andrea. The next three named storms will be Barry, Chantal and Dorian. Here is the full list of 2019 Atlantic names.

So, as we kick off the hurricane season, here are some things you should do now to make sure you're ready when a storm hits.

4 things you should do now

There are several things you can do now, before the first storm forms, to get ready for hurricane season. Here are some tips from the KPRC2 Severe Weather Team.

1. Review your plan

Take the time to review your family’s preparation and evacuation plan. If your family doesn’t have a plan, develop one now. Figure out which evacuation zone you live in, and learn the routes you should take if an evacuation is ordered.

2. Be on the lookout for 2-for-1 sales

These money-saving sales will help you stock up on nonperishable foods and water without breaking your budget. FEMA recommends that people stockpile enough food and water to feed their family for two weeks.

3. Get flood insurance now

Unlike most other types of insurance, flood insurance takes 30 days before it becomes effective. Hurricane Harvey taught many people that just because they live outside a floodplain doesn’t mean they are protected from flooding.

