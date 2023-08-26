Tropical Depression Forms Near The Yucatan Channel

Location 65 miles NE of Cozumel Mexico Wind 30 mph Heading None at 0 mph Pressure 29.71 Coordinates 86.1W, 21.1N

Discussion

At 400 PM CDT (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Ten was located near latitude 21.1 North, longitude 86.2 West. The depression is nearly stationary, and little overall movement is expected through Sunday. A slow, generally northward, motion is expected to begin on Monday. On the forecast track, the center will move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the system is likely to become a tropical storm on Sunday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 4:13 Saturday Afternoon, August 26th

Watches and Warnings

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

The government of Mexico has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico from Tulum to Rio Lagartos, including Cozumel.

The government of Cuba has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for extreme western Cuba for the provinces of Pinar Del Rio and the Isle of Youth.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for, * Yucatan Peninsula from Tulum to Rio Lagartos, including Cozumel

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for, * Pinar del Rio and the Isle of Youth

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.

Tropics Models at 2:55 Saturday Afternoon, August 26th

Land Hazards

RAINFALL: Tropical Depression Ten is expected to produce rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches, with isolated higher amounts of 10 inches, across portions of the eastern Yucatan Peninsula. Across western Cuba, rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches, are expected. This rainfall may lead to flash and urban flooding, and landslides across western Cuba.

Heavy rainfall is also likely to impact portions of the Gulf Coast and portions of the Southeast by mid- to late next week.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin over portions of the warning area over the Yucatan Peninsula on Sunday. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area over western Cuba beginning on Sunday.

STORM SURGE: Minor coastal flooding is expected within the Tropical Storm Warning area over the Yucatan Peninsula in areas of onshore winds.