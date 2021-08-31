New Tropical Depression Forms In The Eastern Tropical Atlantic

Location 335 miles SE of The Southernmost Cabo Verde Islands Wind 35 mph Heading WNW at 16 mph Pressure 29.71 Coordinates 21.1W, 11.2N

Discussion

At 800 PM CVT (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Twelve was located near latitude 11.2 North, longitude 21.1 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h). A turn toward the west is expected tonight, and a westward motion at a faster forward speed is expected during the next couple of days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected during the next couple of days and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm tonight or on Wednesday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 4:11 Tuesday Afternoon, August 31st

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Tropics Models at 3:58 Tuesday Afternoon, August 31st

Land Hazards

None.