Hurricane Harvey Registry's first report to be released

HOUSTON - The first public report from the Hurricane Harvey Registry will be released at a Thursday afternoon press conference.

The registry is a collaboration by the Environmental Defense Fund, Rice University and health departments in Houston that is still collecting information about the health impacts in the wake of Harvey.

Mayor Sylvester Turner will be joined by Rice University Provost Marie Lynn Miranda, Chief Environmental Science Officer at the Houston Health Department Loren Raun, Executive Director of Harris County Public Health Umair Shah and Senior Director for Climate and Health at Environmental Defense Fund Elena Craft.

Click2Houston.com plans to offer a live stream of the event at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Click here to read more about the registry and to take the survey.

