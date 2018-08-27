Hurricane Harvey in the words of KPRC2 anchors & reporters

HOUSTON - With the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey, KPRC2 anchors and reporters take a look back at covering the catastrophic storm and its aftermath.

Here are their memories in their own words:

Britta Merwin:

Frank Billingsley:

Haley Hernandez:

"During Hurricane #Harvey, while I spent my days and nights covering the rescues coming in to GRB and subsequently the overcrowding, I witnessed some incredible acts of bravery and generosity. First of all, people listened to public media when deciding whether to leave their belongings behind and come to shelters and they acted in intelligent ways that probably saved lives. People listened when GRB was running short on dry clothes, blankets, medications. People SHOWED UP with everything we asked for and for that, Houston has my whole heart. Then, behind the scenes, there were the officers at GRB who helped me laugh to keep me awake, the officers who stood on their feet for 48+ hours because they couldn't get home so they just kept working, and Officer Theragood for this kind gesture that sums up #HoustonStrong... Here's to hoping you had a year of dry socks Sheldon Theragood! KPRC TV Channel 2"

Eric Braate:

"One year ago today I woke up to this. After a night of relentless rain, Hurricane Harvey had flooded my neighborhood to the point that water was beginning to come into our garage. I will never forget the fear, the helplessness. . . wondering if the water would take over the house. Fortunately, it stopped short. We were so very lucky! But I still needed to find a way to work. #HarveyHero KPRC2 Owen Conflenti swept in with his monster truck to rescue me, KPRC2 Justin Stapleton and Jerry Martin, getting us to KPRC2 / Click2Houston in time for us to continue our coverage of the storm! #hurricaneharvey #harvey2017"

Ryan Korsgard:

"A few #harvey memories KPRC2 / Click2Houston"

Robert Arnold:

"Harvey delivered some of the worst destruction we have ever seen. Jeovany and I covered the storm and will have an update on recovery at 6:30pm on KPRC2 / Click2Houston"

Syan Rhodes:

Cathy Hernandez:

"ONE YEAR AGO: The devastation of #HurricaneHarvey began. Families in East Houston grabbed their loved ones and a few belongings to escape their flooded homes. #kprc2 KPRC2"

Andy Cerota:

Justin Stapleton:

