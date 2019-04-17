Calm before the storm: Severe weather possible Thursday morning

HOUSTON - Wednesday is the calm before the storm for the Houston area.

Expect mainly cloudy skies with warm and humid conditions. Although stray showers are possible, the main event will not arrive until early Thursday morning.

A line of strong storms will push through between 3 a.m. and noon Thursday. Isolated storms within this line could become severe.

The threat for severe weather is marginal to slight -- less than a 15% chance -- but it is important to watch out for the potential. Hail, gusty winds and heavy downpours could lead to localized issues.

With heavy downpours during the morning rush, it is important to check weather and road conditions before heading out Thursday. Allow for extra travel time and be prepared for street flooding when heavy storms move through.

The storms move east of the region after lunch Thursday, giving way to clearing skies with temperatures in the mid- to upper-70s.

Sunshine and fantastic weather return just in time for the weekend. Enjoy beautiful weather for the Passover and Easter holidays.

