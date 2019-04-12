Another round of strong storms possible this weekend in Houston

HOUSTON - Houston has quiet weather to end the work week, but some strong storms are possible for the weekend.

Expect mostly cloudy skies Friday, with afternoon temperatures close to 80 degrees. Stray showers are possible as the cold front from Thursday pushes back north as a warm front. Rain chances are low at 20%, but showers will become more widespread Friday night into Saturday morning.

There is a slight threat for severe weather Saturday, but there have been changes to the forecast that have improved the weekend outlook for Southeast Texas. The system pushing in from the west is taking a more northerly track, putting the most intense storms northeast and outside of Southeast Texas.

Even though the bullseye will be from Northeast Texas into Louisiana and Arkansas, scattered storms Saturday afternoon could still produce severe weather in the Houston area.

KPRC

Expect scattered storms Saturday from midday through the afternoon mainly along and north of Interstate 10. There is a 15% chance that these scattered storms could turn severe, producing gusty winds, small hail or even an isolated tornado.

Storms will move out by Saturday evening and give way to a quiet Saturday night.

Behind Saturday’s cold front weather will turn cooler, drier and sunnier Sunday. Expect afternoon temperatures in the 70s for the second half of the weekend.

