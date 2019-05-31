Afternoon storms start hot weekend in Houston

HOUSTON - A round of afternoon thunderstorms is possible in Houston as a weekend that will feature plenty of heat begins.

Look for more clouds than sunshine Friday with a 40% chance of storms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Otherwise, look for temperatures to climb into the 90s by the afternoon.

Saturday will see more sunshine with only a slim chance of a pop-up thunderstorm. Temperatures will top out in the lower 90s.

Sunday features mostly sunny skies and temperatures near 95 degrees.

Humidity levels will be fairly high all weekend, making those 90-degree temps feel more like 100.

