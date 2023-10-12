Thursday’s Forecast:

The drier weather is moving in and we’ll see a quick warm up for the next few days. Be ready for afternoons in the mid 80s and even low 90s(!) by Friday as the front passes through!

Friday Front:

The cold front will bring back some amazing fall weekend weather in the 70s and 50s but not before a hot, dry southwest wind will crank afternoon highs into the low 90s! The cooler air will start to move in overnight into Saturday and the rest of the weekend will be amazing.

Tracking the Tropics:

In the Atlantic Tropical Storm Sean formed Wednesday morning, but it is not a threat to SE Texas. Our tropical threat is likely over in Texas, check out Frank’s blog from October 6th for more information.

10-Day Forecast:

Thursday and Friday we will dry out and warm back to the mid-to-upper 80s. Our next cold front moves through dry on Friday which will cool us down just in time for the weekend and the Bayou City Art Festival!

Don’t forget the Annular Eclipse on Saturday (maximum eclipse occurs around noon).