More heat, more humidity, and of course more heat alerts

Friday’s Forecast:

Temperatures soar to 102 degrees today and through this weekend. Mornings start in the lower 80s not giving us much of a break from this unrelenting heat. Heat advisory is in effect through 9PM and will be extended this weekend and beyond. This will be our 41st day this summer with a heat alert, and if we hit 100 it will be our 6th day in a row and 14th of the year. We average 3–100-degree days a year.

Heat index will range from 108-112 degrees

Hot and dry through Sunday in Houston

Drought getting worse:

We haven’t had rain in Houston since July 6th, over four weeks ago. Avoid burning if you can even in areas not under a burn ban.

Only three counties in SE Texas are not in a burn ban

Severe drought growing east of Houston

Watching how many 100 degree days:

We are watching two things. First, how many 100-degree days we get this year, so far we have hit 100 thirteen times. Second, how many consecutive days we hit 100 degrees. So far, we are at 5, but it’s possible to get 10 more in a row if the below forecast verifies.

We have hit 100 13 days this summer!

We are at five 100+ degree days in a row

10-Day Forecast:

This is the hottest week of the year with no relief expected. Please be careful working outside and drink plenty of water.

What to expect through Sunday of next week

Tracking the Tropics:

The Atlantic basin is quiet for now. No storms are expected to form in the next seven days. For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.