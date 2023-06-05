Monday Storms, Summer Heat Coming Back!

Monday Afternoon Forecast:

We’re under the influence of a broad area of low pressure in the upper part of the atmosphere that is helping to fire off storm chances over the last few days. However, storms will be slightly more isolated for Monday afternoon, but those caught in downpours will see heavy rain and up to an inch or so in less than an hour.

Rain Chances This Week:

10-day Forecast:

Monday will also look at some afternoon storms, although the coverage will be fairly spotty. Those storms that do fire up could drop a quick heavy downpour along with some gusty winds. Otherwise, rain chances will wind down mid-week and we’ll crank up the summer heat into the mid 90s by the weekend!

Tracking the tropics:

Tropical Storm Arlene is the first named system of the 2023 Atlantic tropical season. Our next named system will be called Bret.

