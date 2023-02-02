One more rainy and cold day but the sun returns Friday

Thursday’s Forecast:

We are waking up to widespread showers with temperatures in the 30s! Closer to the Hill Country and north Texas, ice is still accumulating on the ground, but we don’t have that concern. The rain will be here all morning and then move out early this afternoon. It will be cloudy the rest of the day with temperatures struggling to reach the lower and mid-40s.

Temperatures in the 40s with widespread rain in the morning (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Friday through the weekend:

We finally have a dry and sunny day Friday. It’s cold tomorrow morning, starting in the mid-30s, with an afternoon high of 56 degrees. Temperatures keep climbing through Sunday.

Temperatures climbing and we're drying out (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

Our next rain chance will return Tuesday of next week ahead of a cold front that will usher in cooler weather for the weekend before Valentine’s Day.